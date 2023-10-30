The sport in Australia and the world is shocked by the murder of the water polo coach, Lilie James, 21 years old, who was found dead on the premises of the private school St Andrew’s Cathedral.

The Australian police are investigating and have released few details after the incident that has that country in mourning.

What has been said is that the causes of his death will be determined by the autopsy, although the authorities have considered it a homicide, due to the nature of the injuries.

It is also noted that the alleged murderer is Paul Thijssen24 years old, a Dutchman who was his coach at the same school.

According to initial reports, security cameras recorded Thijssen following Lilie James to the bathroom. And an hour later the man is seen leaving and not the woman.

“Investigators located Paul Thijssen’s call near the top of ‘The Gap’ cliff in Vaucluse, where they located his backpack and personal belongings,” the Marca newspaper reported.

And he added: “Paul Thijssen, the alleged murderer, called the police four hours after the young woman’s death to report the body.”

