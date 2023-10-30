Paid Instagram and Facebook from November 2023. Meta, the giant owner of the two social networks, has announced that it will offer un subscription for advertising-free social media use. From November, the service will cost 9.99 euros per month for the web version and 12.99 euros per month for the iOS and Android smartphone versions. The decision, the company announced, was adopted “in accordance with European regulations” relating to data protection and digital markets.

Subscriptions constitute an additional offer that will allow the use and consultation of the two social networks without advertising. The mode with advertising, however, will remain available to those who continue to register normally, as happens now, without any payment. In the latter case, explains Meta, advertisements deemed “relevant” for users will appear in the feeds. Paid subscriptions will be accessible to people over the age of 18 in the EU, European Economic Area (EEA) countries and Switzerland.

What happens to those who have multiple profiles? Meta has clarified that starting from March 1, 2024, an additional cost of 6 euros per month for the web version and 8 euros per month for the smartphone version will be applied to each user’s additional accounts.