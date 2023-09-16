Eight months after the recapture of Ovidio Guzmán Lópezson of the famous drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the Mexican and American authorities managed to complete his extradition to be judged by the Chicago courtwhere he faces various charges ranging from fentanyl trafficking, money laundering and even feeding “enemies” to their tigers.

Ovidio, 32 years old, is accused of being one of the 28 reputed members of the Sinaloa Cartel and of having taken the reins of it after the capture of his father in 2016, according to the multijurisdictional investigation into fentanyl trafficking. revealed in April by Attorney General Merrick Garlando, head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Anne Milgram, and other high-ranking prosecutors, including acting Chicago U.S. Attorney Moris Pasqual.

When the charges were revealed, Merrick Garlando detailed the violence of the Sinaloa Cartel and the way its members torture people they consider enemies, including Mexican government officials charged with enforcing the law. The prosecutor even mentioned that on some occasions the members of the cartelHe fed the victims to his tigerseven if they were alive. See also They capture the alleged boss of the Sinaloa Cartel and "Los Chapitos" in Sonora

The Chicago Prosecutor’s Office accuses Ovidio Guzmán of orchestrating the shipment of cocaine, marijuana and other drugs to the United States through the use of ships, planes and other means.

Like Ovid, his brothers Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar and Joaquín Guzmán López are accused of the same crimesbut they remain fugitives from justice to this day.

The aforementioned accusations are part of the case originally presented in Chicago in 2009 against Chapo Guzmán himself and other leaders of the dangerous Mexican cartel.

Likewise, the prosecution points out that the Sinaloa Cartel used jumbo planes, submarines and tunnels to bring large quantities of drugs into US soil, with Chicago being one of the points where most of the merchandise stayed. They also claim that the cartel laundered billions of dollars obtained from this illicit activity in Mexico.

Revealing details of the case, Garland stated that the charges “describe in detail how the Sinaloa Cartel operates, without respect for human rights, human life or the rule of law.” See also Narcos and police parade in García Luna trial

It is worth mentioning that according to American media, in RAtón Guzmán could appear this Monday at the Dirksen Courthouse

Culiacanazo 2.0: The recapture of Ovidio that spread terror among the people of Sinaloa

It was in the early morning of January 5, 2023 that the inhabitants of the community of Jesús María, Sinaloa, woke up to the detonations of firearms coming from the Mexican security forces and members of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The exchange of bullets occurred in the middle of an operation implemented by the three security forces to recapture Ovidio Guzmán Lópezwho at that time were in that community with other members of his family.

After the capture of Ratón Guzmán, a wave of violence was unleashed in Sinaloa that affected each of the municipalities and main cities of the state.