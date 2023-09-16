Delicate. ‘Tomato’ Barraza accused Alvaro Rod of being part of the mafia in the world of salsa in an interview. “My colleagues, the vast majority, continue to believe in these unscrupulous people,” he commented. The radio host also stated that many artists have decided to remain silent for fear of having their doors closed. “I don’t understand why they don’t talk, everyone stays silent (…). I can’t stand it when a person tells you ‘you’re going to work 10 dates for 1,000 soles because my place is a showcase,’” she said. However, he highlighted the singer Daniela Darcourtwho, he assured, did not accept the conditions that were placed on him and decided to take another course: “She was the only one who stood up and said ‘f*** off’. They told him: ‘We are going to add salt to you, we are going to close all the doors,’ and look,” he indicated in the interview. “Yesterday it crossed my mindAlvaro Rodon the radio, do you think he greeted me? She passed by. He is coming to my house, he is supposed to do it, maybe his manager told him that,” he indicated.

Faced with the strong statements, Alvaro Rod responded: “I am not aware of any problems he may have with my team. (…) It wouldn’t cost me anything to fight with a partner and have a headline. I think there are many artists who are used to this kind of thing, that’s not my case. I don’t have much to say about it. (…) I wish you everything goes very well, really, but I’m not used to getting into these types of topics. (…) I don’t have a bad relationship with anyone. I sincerely hope that everything goes well for you.”

