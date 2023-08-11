The DGT sets up a special device together with 200 Civil Guard agents to guarantee the security of displacements in the Special Operation August 15, which begins this Friday, at 3:00 p.m., until midnight this Tuesday, the 15th , in which 427,500 trips are estimated on Murcian roads, which represents 17% of the total vehicle movements planned for this month.

This device is one of the three major operations that make up the Summer 2023 Special Operation, (departure, early August and return), which began on July 1 and has recorded, since then, a total of four deaths, 20% fewer than the previous year, including a pedestrian struck by a car, two motorcycle drivers and a passenger in a car.

Virginia Jerez, Provincial Head of Traffic, explained that it will be a special device to “guarantee the safety and fluidity of these movements.”

There are 200 agents from the traffic sector of the Civil Guard who throughout this special operation Summer 2023 carry out these special tasks of surveillance, regulation and control, “especially in certain points with a high level of conflict,” he explained.

The Civil Guard will have the support of the Levante Traffic Management Center (CGTL) and the Variable Message Signs available on our main roads.

In addition, it will have fixed and section speed control points, with seven mobile radar units and air support (helicopters and drones) that CGTV could program.

On the other hand, coinciding with the Special Operation ‘August 15’, the Headquarters will carry out a special campaign to monitor drug and alcohol consumption among drivers. The forecasts indicate that the agents will control around 7,500 drivers on interurban roads, as well as other controls carried out by the Local Police of the 20 Murcian municipalities adhered to this initiative.

During the final stretch of this third phase, a campaign to monitor the consumption of alcohol and other drugs will be carried out, which will begin on Monday and will last until August 20.

Alcohol consumption remains the second most frequent concurrent cause in traffic accidents on the roads. So far this year in the Region it was recorded that “56% of drivers killed on interurban roads had previously consumed alcohol or other drugs,” added Jerez.

When a driver has a BAC of 1.5 g/l, their crash incidence rate is estimated to be 22 times higher than that of a sober driver and the fatality crash incidence rate is approximately 200 times higher than when it comes to drivers who have not ingested alcohol.

In total, this 2023 in the Region of Murcia there were 26 fatal accidents on interurban roads and in 58% of them the consumption of alcohol/drugs by one of the drivers involved or pedestrians was present. Of the 17 deceased drivers, 56% had consumed alcohol or drugs, while the percentage is 33% if we talk about deceased pedestrians.

During the last alcohol and drug control campaign carried out between December 5 and 11, 2022, the Murcia Traffic Sector carried out 5,009 breathalyzer tests and 53 drug tests, with the result of 45 positives (0.90% ) of alcohol and 20 of drugs (37.74%).

As far as preventive controls are concerned, the Murcia Traffic Sector, so far in 2023, has carried out a total of 93,877 alcohol tests by the ATGC, with the result of 1,337 positives, which represents 1.42 % of the total.

Regarding drug tests, the ATGC has carried out a total of 2,012 drug tests, with the result of 919 positive, which represents 45.67% of the total.

accident rate



Between January 1 and August 10, 2023, 400 accidents with victims were recorded on interurban roads, in which 26 people died and 51 were hospitalized.

In relation to last year, there were 21% more accidents with victims, although the number of fatalities decreased by 7% and the number of serious injuries by 27%.

“To date there are four deaths this summer, in this special operation, one less than last year, and of those four, 75% of the deaths, all in July, were vulnerable users, two motorists and one pedestrian, and 75%, too, have been accidents that occurred on conventional roads”, Jerez pointed out.

Regarding the consumption of alcohol/drugs while driving, 56% of the drivers killed on interurban roads, analyzed by the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML), yielded a positive result in the consumption of any of the aforementioned substances: 25% they had consumed alcohol, 25% drugs and 6% both combined.

As for the conflicting sections, in the exit itineraries they are on the A-7, kilometer 567, direction Algeciras, link with the A-30 kilometer 135; and in those of return, A7, kilometer 570, direction Tarragona, connection with A-30 kilometer 138; and on the A-30, kilometer 136,500 towards Albacete; RM-12, kilometer 0, link with AP-7 and CT-32. And on both itineraries, A-30, kilometer 135, with connection A-7 kilometer 570.

The circulation restrictions are for vehicles transporting dangerous goods that must carry orange danger signaling panels according to ADR. The transport of dangerous goods is restricted in the Community on all roads this Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.; and on Tuesday, the 15th, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

And for special vehicles and vehicles that require additional circulation authorization, it is restricted in the Community on all roads from July 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. and Tuesday, August 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.