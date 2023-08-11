Russia used four hypersonic missiles in bombardment of western Ukraine

The Russian army launched four Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Friday against the Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine, and only one of them could be intercepted, the Ukrainian air force said. “A Kh-47 missile could have been destroyed over the kyiv region.

(Also read: Russia launched a probe to the Moon. What is the objective of the investigation?)



The others impacted near an airfield and damaged civil infrastructures, In addition, one of them hit a residential area,” the Ukrainian army reported on Telegram.

Russian bombardments in the west of the Ukrainian territory are unusual, since that area is hundreds of kilometers from the front, in the east and south of the country.

LThe Ukrainian authorities had already reported a few hours earlier that a Russian missile attack killed an 8-year-old boy in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

(Read also: Explosion in a factory near the city of Moscow leaves at least 52 people injured)

One of the missiles fell on a house where a family with three children lived, the Ukrainian attorney general, who is investigating whether there were other fatalities, said on Telegram. The missiles were launched from the Russian cities of Tula and Lipetsk, located respectively 180 and 460 km south of Moscow.

AFP