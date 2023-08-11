Russia used four hypersonic missiles in bombardment of western Ukraine

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
A Russian bombardment several days ago.
EFE/EPA/Ukrainian National Police
A Russian bombardment several days ago.
Hours before, a Russian attack killed an eight-year-old boy, according to reports from Ukraine.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
to f
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
The Russian army launched four Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Friday against the Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine, and only one of them could be intercepted, the Ukrainian air force said. “A Kh-47 missile could have been destroyed over the kyiv region.
(Also read: Russia launched a probe to the Moon. What is the objective of the investigation?)
The others impacted near an airfield and damaged civil infrastructures, In addition, one of them hit a residential area,” the Ukrainian army reported on Telegram.
Russian bombardments in the west of the Ukrainian territory are unusual, since that area is hundreds of kilometers from the front, in the east and south of the country.
LThe Ukrainian authorities had already reported a few hours earlier that a Russian missile attack killed an 8-year-old boy in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.
(Read also: Explosion in a factory near the city of Moscow leaves at least 52 people injured)
One of the missiles fell on a house where a family with three children lived, the Ukrainian attorney general, who is investigating whether there were other fatalities, said on Telegram. The missiles were launched from the Russian cities of Tula and Lipetsk, located respectively 180 and 460 km south of Moscow.
AFP
to f
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Russia #hypersonic #missiles #bombardment #western #Ukraine
Leave a Reply