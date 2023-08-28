Traffic | Trains run again between Seinäjoki and Kokkola – three northern night trains a few hours late

Traffic was interrupted for a few hours in the middle of the night.

Train service It is running again between Seinäjoki and Kokkola, says Fintraffic’s rail traffic center. The fault in the traffic correction system was fixed in the morning.

According to Fintraffic, three northern night trains are 2-4 hours behind schedule due to traffic interruptions.

