Donald Trump in a photo taken in a prison in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo: Disclosure / Fulton County (USA)

Former US President Donald Trump has once again entered pop culture history. This time, thanks to the photo of his police record taken in a prison in Atlanta, in the state of Georgia, where he is accused of manipulating the results of the 2020 election.

Since its release last Thursday (24), the image has quickly spread on the internet, to the point that marketing experts claim that it would become a symbol and would have the opposite effect to that intended by Trump’s opponents. The republican’s team bought the idea, produced a series of products decorated with the photo and has already raised US$ 7.1 million (R$ 34.5 million at current prices) with sales.

There are T-shirts, mugs, hats, stickers, posters and all sorts of items with Donald Trump’s stern expression, as if he was ready to take revenge on his enemies. On some of the souvenirs, the image appears accompanied by the phrase “Nunca se surrender”.

According to his spokesman, Steven Cheung, on Friday alone (25) the material registered sales of US$ 4.18 million (the equivalent of US$ 20.3 million). “It’s the biggest single-day fundraiser of the entire campaign,” said Trump’s aide, a pre-candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

From January to the end of June, the Republican committee managed to raise US$ 53.8 million (R$ 262 million) with spontaneous donations and the sale of electoral merchandising. However, over the same period, her team spent nearly as much on legal fees and other legal costs.