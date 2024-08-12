Ciudad Juarez.- Agents from the General Coordination of Road Safety provided support last night to clear the way for a vehicle that was taking a baby to the hospital.

Officers aboard unit 1048 provided support to a white Nissan Altima driven by Alexis, who identified himself as a Didi digital platform driver, and his passenger, who was carrying her child with symptoms of suffocation.

The patrol car cleared a path for him to reach the children’s hospital on Vicente Guerrero Avenue and Del Parque.

Later, the mother of the 11-month-old child reported that they managed to get him out of danger.