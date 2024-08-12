Nayarit.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said it would have been a tragedy for the country if Claudia Sheinbaum had not been elected as the next head of the Executive.

The Morena candidate’s victory, the president said, was a result of the “political maturity” of Mexicans.

“If the people had not decided, as they wisely did for Claudia Sheinbaum, imagine what a tragedy it would have been, because it would have been a brake on the transformation process that has barely begun in our country, after 36 years of dominance of an anti-popular, submissive policy.

“But thanks to the political maturity of our people, because it was wrongly thought, and this is one of the myths that went to hell; it was thought that the people did not exist or were stupid, and that they were easy to manipulate. Well, it has already been shown that the people are a big piece and that they know very well what is convenient,” he said.

In their ninth weekend together, AMLO and Sheinbaum were present at the presentation of progress on road, hospital, tourism and space recovery works, as well as the justice plan in Nayarit.

The President assured that the works will be completed before the end of his term, and even urged the company Mota Engil to finish the highway segments committed to in the state.

“We are going to return to (Nayarit), because the people in charge of the Monta-Engil company are here and I have signed a commitment with them and I want it to be made public, we are going to return because before I finish, on September 29, 30, we are going to be inaugurating the Tepic-Compostela section and the bypass to Vallarta, rain or shine,” he said at the inauguration of the City of Indigenous Arts in Tepic.

‘Corruption is not coming back’

For her part, Sheinbaum assured that since 2018 the Government has been looking out for the people of Mexico and proof of this are the works in Nayarit.

“Road works, irrigation works, water works, a prison converted into a park, a space converted into a beach and this wonder (City of Indigenous Arts) which is an abandoned space converted into a city for the indigenous peoples of Nayarit,” said Sheinbaum.

The former Head of Government stated that six years later, Mexicans made the decision to continue the fourth transformation.

“We will continue to govern from October 1, 2024 with the legacy that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has given us. The maxim of: ‘For the good of all, the poor first’ will not change. Corruption will not return, privileges will not return and we will continue to govern with the people, for the people.

“It must also be said that there was a popular mandate that said ‘let’s go for ‘Plan C’. A plan that has to do with the recognition of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples in our country. That has to do with guaranteeing all welfare programs. That has to do with more justice. That has to do with the well-being of the people of Mexico and continuing to recover the rights of the people. The right to education as well, to health, to housing and all of that we are going to continue developing starting October 1st.”

The presentation of the works was attended by Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero, Governor of Nayarit; Jorge Nuño, Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation; Adelfo Regino Montes, General Director of the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples; the Director of IMSS, Zoé Robledo, as well as the Secretary of the Navy, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, and the Secretary of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development, Román Meyer Falcón.

Also present was Geraldine Ponce, municipal president of Tepic, who came with her daughter in her arms.

Ponce was not part of the presidium, however, at the end of the event he approached President López Obrador, who carried and hugged the daughter of the Municipal President.