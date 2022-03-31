Home page politics

Of: Cindy Boden

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (archive image) © Michael Kappeler/AFP

As the image reports, there is probably no majority among the deputies for compulsory vaccination from the age of 18. Apparently, the proposal from the age of 50 is now moving into focus.

Berlin – The vote on the Corona * vaccination requirement in the Bundestag is not yet through. But there are several motions and there is no clear majority for any of them. Prominent advocates of general vaccination include Chancellor Olaf Scholz* and Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach*. But are the votes enough for a majority to implement the application for compulsory vaccination from the age of 18? Apparently not, now reports the Image.

According to the information in the newspaper, supporters are now switching to compulsory vaccination from the age of 50 – a proposal that has also already been introduced in the Bundestag.

Corona: Probably no majority for compulsory vaccination from 18 – now focus on proposal for older people?

Negotiators of the advocates of compulsory vaccination from 18 have loud in the Bundestag image tries again and again to find a common solution with the Union in order to get a general obligation to vaccinate on the way. But the last round of talks had remained fruitless. The vaccination supporters of the traffic light are now probably focusing on the vaccination requirement for older people.

It was only on Wednesday (March 30) that Lauterbach expressed confidence that a compromise could be reached. As far as he knows, a joint proposal is being worked on, said the SPD politician. He expects that this will reach his ministry in the next few days at the latest, so that a joint draft can possibly be formulated.

Corona vaccination obligation: Kühnert supports the proposal for older people with vaccination advice

Will there be a majority for a proposal to make vaccinations compulsory for the elderly? This is also still unclear at the moment, like so much else about compulsory vaccination. An application by the FDP politician Andrew Ullmann, who is also supported by the ranks of the “traffic light”, provides for an obligation to provide advice and a possible obligation to vaccinate from the age of 50.

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert supported this application on Tuesday. “I support the application for mandatory vaccination advice and the subsequent possibility of compulsory vaccination from the age of 50 if the vaccination rate is not increased to the necessary extent,” said Kühnert Mirror. “I am firmly convinced that I am pursuing the same goal as my colleagues when it comes to compulsory vaccination from the age of 18. We want to prevent the health system from being overloaded. (cibo) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.