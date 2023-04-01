Traffic | Crash of seven cars in Kuopio, the police are directing traffic on highway 5

There were a total of 13 people in the cars. No one was injured in the accident.

On Highway 5 In Kuopio, there was a crash involving several cars in the evening on Saturday, says the rescue service of Pohjois-Savo in its press release.

The accident site is about 200 meters north of the Kelloniemi ramp. The accident happened in the northbound lanes.

The rescue service received information about the accident at 5:45 p.m. According to the rescue service, there were a total of 13 people in the vehicles, two of whom were minors. No one was injured in the accident.

The second lane of the motorway is still closed to traffic, but you can pass the accident site using the other lane. The police are there to direct traffic.

An accident the reason was not immediately known, and the police are investigating the matter. The road surface was icy at the accident site.