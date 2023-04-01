The city of L’Aquila is still in shock over what happened in a villa in Tempera, a small fraction of the capital. Carlo Vicentini, a retired urologist, took the life of his family members and then took his own life. Among the victims also his daughter, Alessandra Vicentiniwho was only 36 years old and who was a doctor by trade like his father.

In the early afternoon of yesterday, Friday 31 March, news spread in L’Aquila and in Italy that left everyone dumbfounded. Carlo Vicentini, a highly esteemed doctor originally from and resident of the Abruzzo capital, has took the lives of all his family members and then committed suicide.

He did it with his pistolregularly detained, a month after her retirement, after a very respectable career as head of the urology department of the Teramo hospital.

According to an initial reconstruction, it seems that the former doctor first took the life of his son Maximum, 43 years old, who for years had been practically sick in his bed and attached to a breathing machine due to a serious degenerative disease. In the same room he then shot her too wife.

He then went to the room his daughter Alessandra, also killed her, and then took her own life with the same weapon.

Before carrying out the massacre, Carlo Vicentini wrote a ticketfound by the investigators on the kitchen table, on which there would be written nonsense sentences.

Who was Alessandra Vicentini

One of the victims is precisely Alessandra Vicentini, second daughter of the doctor. She too, like her dad, had followed a career as a doctor and was one dietitian in the oncology department of the Teramo hospital, the same one where Carlo himself had worked for years.

Estimated in the workplace and appreciated from many friends and acquaintances, Alessandra received a myriad messages of condolence and disbelief for such a dramatic and unexpected end.

The investigators, led by the prosecutor Guido Cocco continue the investigations and the goal is to clarify the dynamics and motive of the massacre.

The mayor of L’Aquila Pierluigi Biondithe President of the Abruzzo Region Marcus Marsiliusthe directors of the ASL of L’Aquila and Teramo and many other important personalities of the Region wanted to express their condolences publicly, through notes disclosed on the web.