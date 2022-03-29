For two days, fourteen producers belonging to the fruit and vegetable sectors of cooperatives associated with the Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives of Murcia (Fecoam) recently traveled to Italy on a direct trade mission. The objective of the visit, focused on the northern part of Italy, was “to learn more about the typical production model in different fruit and vegetable sectors, and to carry out market research, with the possibility of establishing synergies”.

“Our mission is focused on the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, which ranks first in Italy in the production of wheat, sugar beet, barley, rice, fruit and wine. In addition, it stands out for the fruit sector, especially for its production of peaches, plums, apricots, cherries and pears”, explain the Fecoam technicians.

They also point out that “Italy has a strong agricultural component, made up of 52% agriculture, 29% livestock and 19% secondary activities. According to ICEX data, the added value of agriculture places Italy in first place in the European Union, with 31,900 million euros, ahead of France (31,000 million euros) and Spain (26,500 million). The first visit, in the Novellara area, consisted of seeing a plantation on a 70-hectare estate, of which 35 are dedicated to watermelon production.

In addition, they were able to visit different watermelon greenhouses with IGP Reggiana of the Bartoli Ivan Company and nurseries for the production of grafted melon, watermelon and other orchard plants of the Codeluppi Pietro company.

The objective of the second day was “to learn more about stone fruit production, since Italy is the second largest producer of peaches and nectarines in the EU after Spain”, explain those responsible for the trade mission.

Thus, the visit focused on the Veneto region, specifically in the town of Pescantina, touring the agricultural company of Armando Messetti to see the IGP Pesca di Verona peach production, persimmon plantation and other fruit plantations such as pear trees.