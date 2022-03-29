Trek to Yomian independent game with a clear inspiration for the samurai movies of akira kurosawa, instantly wowed audiences upon its reveal at E3 2021. Since then, we’ve seen a bit more of this game at various industry events. Although at the moment there is no official release date, an insider has pointed out that at the beginning of next May we would have this game in our hands.

Until now, Trek to Yomi has an official release window of Spring 2022. Devolver Digital, publishers of this title, have not provided an exact date. However, PlayStation Game Size, which is responsible for revealing the weight of PlayStation games, even before their launch, has indicated that this indie title would be available on May 2, 2022.

At the moment there is no official response to confirm or deny this information. However, the date of May 2 corresponds to the spring season, so this leak could very well be true. We can only wait for Devolver Digital to clarify all the doubts about it.

Trek to Yomi would arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, as well as day one to Game Pass, on May 2, 2022. In related topics, here you can see the trailer of this game focused on its history.

Editor’s Note:

I hope this information turns out to be true. I can’t wait to play anymore Trek to Yomiand considering that the next two months do not have a high-level release, this indie has the stage set to shine.

Via: PlayStation GameSize