Trade In addition to her own work, Susanne Ehnbåge from Sweden saved Stockmann from bankruptcy. “I don’t think that way,” he himself says.

Lindex’s role in Stockmann has been in search, but the company, which is making a great profit, has still saved the entire Group from bankruptcy. According to CEO Susanne Ehnbåge, it has succeeded by focusing on Lindex’s own problems.

Swedish business leader Susanne Ehnbågen only a few Finns know the name. Everyone knows the Stockmann department store.

Ehnbåge’s name is also worth remembering, as he kept Stockmann afloat and shoveled it when a reputable department store company was on the verge of bankruptcy two years ago in the midst of an interest rate crisis.