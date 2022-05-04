The eight teams that will play for the possibility of being the first finalist for promotion to the first division were defined this Tuesday, when the last date of the round robin phase was played.

There were no changes on the last day among the top eight and soTigres, Llaneros and Boyacá Chicó joined the five teams that had already secured qualification: Leones, Fortaleza, Quindío, Real Cartagena and Bogotá.

Leones and Fortaleza were seeded as heads of series for the home runs, whose draw was made this Tuesday. The groups looked like this:

Group A: Lions, Real Cartagena, Boyacá Chicó and Llaneros.

Group B: Fortaleza, Quindío, Tigres and Bogotá.

This is how the first date of the home runs will be played

The first day of the semifinal home runs will be played this weekend, like this: Real Cartagena vs. Llaneros, Boyacá Chicó vs. Lions, Quindío vs. Fortaleza and Bogota vs. Tigers.

The winner of each home run qualifies for the semi-annual final, which will be played in round-trip matches. The winner of that duel secures a place in the annual final.

How the two promotions to A are defined

In the second semester the second tournament will be played, already with the presence of Cúcuta Deportivo, which was reinstated by Dimayor. The format will be the same: a round robin phase, two home runs and a semi-annual final.

The winners of the two semesters meet in a final. The winner will be promoted to A and the loser will play for the second promotion against the first of the annual reclassification.

In the event that the first team in the pool is the same as the one that won the final, the loser will play against the next team in the reclassification. But if the loser of the annual final is also the first requalifier, he will be promoted directly.

