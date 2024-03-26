One noBelgian farmers' egg demonstration is expected this morning in Brussels, on the occasion of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council, with around 300 tractors expected in the capital, according to Le Soir. The protest is organized by Fugea, the Fédération des jeunes agriculteurs (Fja), the Fédération wallonne de l'Agriculture (Fwa), the Réseau de soutien à l'agriculture paysanne (RéSap) and the European coordination Via Campesina. The first tractors, which had already invaded Brussels on February 1st and 26th, arrived yesterday evening.

The tractor protest at the EU Council

In recent months, farmers have gained great attention at EU leaders by mobilizing tractors across half of Europe. The European Council, in its conclusions of 23 March, invited the Commission and the Council to continue work “without delay” on “all possible measures and innovative solutions in the short and medium term, aimed at reducing administrative burdens and achieve simplification”; to “strengthen the position of farmers in the food supply chain”, guaranteeing “a fair income”; “ease the financial pressure on farmers”, for example by extending “the temporary framework on state aid”, which Meloni underlined favorably. The aim is to “ensure fair competition” and “address issues related to autonomous trade measures for Ukraine”.