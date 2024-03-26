Bureaucracy | The backlog of the new official register left Petteri Raninen on the sidelines for months – The family lived on his wife's money

The processing of the new entrepreneur register, which came into use at the beginning of January, has been badly congested.

From Oulu Petteri Raninen graduated as a masseuse last December, rented a suitable office at the beginning of January and started marketing her company.

The problem, however, was that Raninen had to register in the joint Soteri register of the regional administrative agencies (avi) and Valvira, which was introduced at the beginning of this year.

The processing of registration applications received for electronic transactions is badly backlogged.

Raninen submitted an electronic registration application on January 12. Then he waited.

“I was practically unemployed from then on, but I didn't get any support. I'm 54 years old, and of course, as a new profession changer, I wanted to get the reservation book open and get to work.”

The family lived on the wife's income. Raninen acquired equipment for the nursing home, printed advertising leaflets and made a door sign. Waiting was frustrating.

“For me, this has not been a disaster, but there are probably other stories about waiting for registration. It's strange that unemployment figures are constantly being talked about and then it happens that the start of entrepreneurship has a hard time.”

Valvira chief director Markus Henriksson told HS by e-mail on Thursday that Valvira and Avit had taken 1,110 cases to the Soteri register by Monday of last week during two and a half months. Another 3,446 were waiting in line.

“We have increased a total of around 35 employees at Valvira and avei and at our ict producer in order to handle the situation compared to what was in January, and have worked a lot of overtime. We will do our best to resolve the situation. Corrections and improvements are made both in terms of registration technology and in the registration process.”

According to Henriksson, there are also things in the queue for which several applications have been made, as well as notifications of small changes, among other things.

“The actual registration queue is around 3,000 cases. The growth of the queue has stopped and the smoothness of registration has improved. The situation seems to be getting easier and not getting worse, but it's not good yet.”

A large part of the queue is made up of sole proprietors, for whom the supervisory act that entered into force at the beginning of the year has been a big change, Henriksson writes.

Raninen entrepreneurship officially started only on March 18, when the decision on Soteri registration finally arrived.

“Thank God it came. Three months is a long time to wait to start work.”

In addition, Raninen was afraid that the application would come back for additional clarification requests.

“When I was filling out the application in January, I felt that the form template was not quite ready, and I thought that I would have to wait even longer if there were problems with that as well. There was one small one, but it was easy to fix.”

Now Raninen's reservation book is finally open, and according to him, reservations have already come in quite nicely.

“As a new entrepreneur, I didn't expect the calendar to be full right away – I'm not that optimistic. But I'm inclined to believe that this will start when the authorities are finally in order.”