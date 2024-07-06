Discoveries important traces of ancient glaciers on the central Apennines, dating back to the Quaternary and disappeared for centuries. These remains, identified on the Monti della Laga in the localities of Monte Pelone and the Tordino Valley in the province of Teramo, will provide precious data to better understand the evolution of modern glaciers, in particular the future of the last Alpine glaciers. The research was published in the journal Mediterranean Geoscience Reviews by a team of scholars from the University of Milan.

Traces of Ancient Glaciers: A Significant Contribution to Glaciological Research

Roberto Sergio Azzoni, professor of applied geology at the University of Milan and one of the main authors of the study, says: “This discovery represents a significant advance in our understanding of glacialism in the central Apennines, providing crucial data for future research.” Observations indicate that the geological setting of the Monti della Laga has made it difficult to preserve glacial traces due to intense erosive processes. However, some forms and deposits have been identified and described in specific areas where topographic and climatic conditions have favored their preservation.

On the Gran Sasso Massif, the highest relief of the Apennines, numerous traces of Quaternary glacialism have been described. On the contrary, on the Monti della Laga these evidences were so far poorly documented.

Luca Forti of the University of Milan adds: “This new study may stimulate further investigations to reveal the hidden secrets of the glacial landscape of the Monti della Laga and the Central Apennines, with the aim of expanding knowledge on ancient Mediterranean glaciers, in order to better understand the future of our Alpine glaciers.”

