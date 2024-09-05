Tragic accident on the Roman coast. In a collision between two cars, which occurred yesterday evening in the Municipality of Nettuno, in via Cervicione, A pregnant woman and a 7-year-old child diedThe fire brigade team from the Anzio detachment, who arrived on site around 8.30 pm, extracted them from the wreckage.

Two other people were injured in the collision and were handed over to medical personnel with red code.