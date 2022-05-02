Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Turkish city of Trabzon witnessed great celebrations throughout the city, on the occasion of its team’s victory in the Turkish Super League, for the first time in 38 years, after its draw with Antalyaspor in the “35th round”.

Trabzon fans invaded Şenol Gunes Stadium, after the end of their team’s match against Antalyaspor, rejoicing at the return of the shield to the club’s coffers after an absence of 38 years, outperforming major Turkish clubs, such as Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce.

Trabzonspor won the title in his favour, three rounds before the end of the tournament, after raising his score to 77 points, and becoming out of reach of his pursuers, as 9 points separate him from his runner-up Fenerbahçe.

Coach Abdullah Afsi wrote: “A new history for the club, which has previously crowned the league title 6 times, but has missed the podiums since 1984, and its first coronation was in the local league competition in 1975, and then dominated it for five more seasons, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979 and 1980.” and 1983.

Trabzon scored the seventh title in its history, and Galatasaray is the most crowned champion, with 22 titles, followed by Fenerbahce with 19 titles, then Besiktas with 16 titles, and Istanbul Basaksehir crowned with the title once, equally with Bursaspor.

The team will play next season in the Champions League, which it last participated in in the 2010-2011 season. A number of prominent players are playing in Trabzon, such as Marek Hamsik, former Italian captain of Napoli, Ivorian Gervinho and Brazilian Bruno Perez.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the club, its fans and all residents of Trabzon state on this achievement, and tweeted on his Twitter account: “We followed the Trabzonspor championship match closely, and I called the club’s president Ahmet Ağaoğlu by phone and informed him of my congratulations.”