This past Sunday the ATP ‘Media Day’ took place, prior to the start of the Mutua Madrid Open. The main stars that will play in Madrid passed through the press room of the Caja Mágica to appear before the media. That left a curious anecdote, starring the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipaswho also played in Barcelona and has been in Spain for several days.

The number five in the world surprised the journalists present there by appear in the conference room wearing a cap of the Spanish soccer team. A curious detail, considering that Tsitsipas himself commented last year in Marseille “Not being a big football fan.” “People jump and scream, and I prefer to be focused on mine,” is the reason given by the Greek. Now, Tsitsipas has wanted to make a gesture with the Spanish fans, a country with a deep following of football, in order to get his support during the tournament.

DANI SANCHEZ (JOURNAL AS)



In the press conference, the Greek analyzed his participation in the tournament. “It’s a different clay court. It doesn’t feel like a clay court tournament as much because you’re more worried about the altitude than the clay itself.”, commented Tsitsipas, who has just been eliminated in Barcelona by Alcaraz. “The biggest challenge to work on is that, the altitude. The bumps are different, it’s harder to open the track. You deal with heavier, taller balls,” summarized the Greek.