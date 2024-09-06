Since the company Toys For Bob became independent from Activisionmany have doubts about what they will do in the future, since by separating they can no longer work on iconic franchises such as Crash Bandicootwith their latest release being a more accessible MOBA. However, they may give us a surprise soon, or at least that has been recently discovered.

Speculation has been unleashed among fans of Spyro the Dragonas a mysterious question mark with a purple background has been observed on the official page, an iconic color associated with the purple dragon. This detail has raised suspicions about the possibility that the studio is working on a new title of the beloved franchise, marking a return after several years without news about the character.

Toys For Bob, known for having developed Spyro Reignited Trilogy, is no longer part of Activision following the purchase of the latter by Microsoft. This has raised expectations about a special agreement between the studio and the new owner of the franchise, XboxIf true, the release of the possible game of Spyro It would mark a new chapter in the collaboration between developers and the video game division of Microsoft.

Although there are no official confirmations, rumors point to the fact that the announcement of this project could occur at some event Xboxperhaps in a showcase or at the next edition of a major event. However, as of yet, no specific date has been specified for this possible announcement, which keeps fans in suspense.

The return of Spyro It would be a strategic move on the part of Microsoftconsidering the nostalgic success of the remastered trilogy and the solid fan base of the character. In time, we will know if this mysterious question mark on the website of Toys For Bob It is really the prelude to a new adventure for the beloved purple dragon.

Author’s note: The only thing left pending is the announcement date, but as far as I’m concerned there are no major events yet, unless The Game Awards is that window of opportunity to reveal the game.