Toyota’s GR Sport range expands with the top-of-the-range version of the Hilux pick-up. The sportiest set-up it was designed by the Japanese automaker for even better performance, responsiveness and driving precision. The main update in this regard concerns the suspension system, with the introduction of new monotube shock absorbers and new front springs: the former boast a monotube design that can count on a larger piston area to offer better damping performance, while the latter have been stiffened.

Less steering effort, greater responsiveness to driver inputs, better straight-line performance, reduced roll and greater rear grip: all advantages guaranteed by this new suspension system, and which obviously are not available on the standard version of the Hilux. The impressive performance of this set-up of the Japanese pickup, offered exclusively in the Double Cab version, also extends to a towing capacity of 3.5 tons and a payload of one ton, the same specifications as the standard Hilux version. Under the hood of the new Toyota Hilux GR Sport is hidden a powerful 2.8-liter engine, introduced in the range in 2020, capable of unleashing 204 hp of total power and delivering 500 Nm of maximum torque. It is offered in conjunction with a six-speed automatic transmission.

From an aesthetic point of view, Toyota has also contributed a series of novelties. The black front grille has a dedicated G-motif mesh and gets a prominent central horizontal bar with the classic “Toyota” logo in place of the brand emblem, giving it a heritage-inspired touch by referencing the distinctive fourth-generation badge. Hilux from the early 1980s. At the front, new larger fog lamp frames stand out, while elsewhere we find 17 ″ alloy wheels which have a black and contrasting finish and are equipped with all-terrain tires. The black color is also echoed in the exterior mirror caps, in the side steps, in the mudguards and in the tailgate handle. Inside the cockpit the new sports front seats appear in a combination of black leather and perforated synthetic suede and contrast stitching: the GR Sport branding is present on the seat backrests, on the floor mats, on the start button and on the multi-display animation information. The first deliveries of the new Hilux GR Sport are scheduled for autumn 2022.