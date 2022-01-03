The major fire that has been raging in South Africa’s parliament since yesterday morning in Cape Town has flared up again. The local fire brigade reported this to Reuters news agency.











It means that firefighters have been putting out the fire for 24 hours and can’t get the fire under control, a spokesman said. The flames are now raging again in the attic under the roof of the parliament building.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the building early Sunday morning and spread to a gym. Dozens of firefighters arrived on the scene. Although the South African Minister of Infrastructure reported earlier on Sunday that the situation was under control, the fire appeared to have spread further in the early afternoon that day. The fire has flared up again today.

A section of the roof collapsed as a result of the fire and the hall where the House of Commons used to be housed has been destroyed. The part where the parliament now sits would have burned down completely. There is also a lot of smoke and water damage. As far as is known, there are no casualties. South African MPs are currently on Christmas break.

Fire in the parliament building in Cape Town. © Reuters



Suspect

The cause of the fire is not yet known. President Cyril Ramaphosa reported yesterday that a 49-year-old man has been arrested in the building. He has been questioned and is due to appear in court tomorrow. Nothing further is known about his identity. It was announced today that the police suspect him of, among other things, arson, burglary and theft. According to local media, the man gained access to the parliament building through a window. It is unknown how he was able to evade security.

The South African parliament speaker says that if arson is proven, it is an attack on the country’s democracy.

The parliament building dates from 1884 and was later extended twice. Although the Parliament of South Africa is located in Cape Town, the country is governed from Pretoria, almost 1500 kilometers away.

© AP



© AFP



© via REUTERS



Watch our news videos in the playlist below: