Who knows what the owner of this one might have thought Toyota GR86 when he saw the first flames come out of the car. Perhaps we know the first thought: to get to safety as soon as possible and avoid being overwhelmed by the fire. The second, on the other hand, will have been: how did my sports car catch fire less than 24 hours after I retired it after leaving it in repair for four months? A question that has not yet been answered, but which unfortunately is legitimate because, in fact, the GR86 in question had just been recovered after repairs which lasted several months.

“As many of you know, I have had this car under repair for the past 4 months. I came back this morning to retrieve it, I had had the car for 12 hours when I left the highway to turn into my street and I am the flames broke out in front of my face! Thank you Toyota for this wonderful experience “, user “jzx_jk”, the owner of the Toyota in question, wrote on Instagram. At the moment, the causes that caused the fire are not known, nor the reason why the GR86 in question was left in repair for four months. The fact is that the owner of Toyota has sworn that will sue the Japanese brand for what happened.

By the way, a rapid also took place under the video back and forth between a representative of Toyota USA and the owner of the GR86 that went up in flames. “Hi Josh, we would like to talk to you about this experience to learn more about what happened. When you have a moment, send us a DM. We can’t wait to talk to you “, wrote the first. But finding the prompt answer of the second: “If you really care that much, you can send me a DM or try to contact me. Aside from that, you can speak to my attorney directly. Also you have been reported to NATSA and your dealership has been reported to the Better Business Bureau ”.

Image: Instagram “jzx_jk”