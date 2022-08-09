So Timo Werner was never really away from Leipzig. In thoughts and conversations he appeared with a nice regularity. Whenever his successors struggled unsuccessfully in front of the opposing goal. Since his departure two years ago, no RB Leipzig centre-forward has come anywhere near the 20-goal mark in a Bundesliga season. Because Werner languished in the distance at Chelsea like RB and just didn’t want to find his football luck, his return now makes twice as much sense. He will receive a four-year contract, RB announced on Tuesday. “The experience of playing in another country and another league helped me a lot on my way. Now I’m looking forward to the new season with RB Leipzig and above all to the Leipzig fans, who are very important to me,” said Werner.

The 26-year-old striker has been physically present in Leipzig since Monday evening. On Tuesday he underwent the usual medical tests that preceded the subsequent signing of the contract. According to the information, Werner signed a working paper until July 1, 2026, the transfer fee should be around 20 million euros plus bonus payments. From Leipzig’s point of view, a terrific deal, measured by the fact that Werner brought in around 53 million euros when he was sold in 2020.

farewell was indicated

The national player’s rapidly falling market value goes hand in hand with his sporting problems in London. At Chelsea, Werner never found his role, or rather his position. Coaches Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel did not see him as a classic center forward and regularly placed him on the flank. Werner felt uncomfortable there. In neither of his two Premier League seasons has he managed a double-digit goal tally. In his last year in Leipzig he had scored 28 times in the Bundesliga. When Werner recently announced his dissatisfaction in the media, Tuchel reacted irritably. A farewell was already in the offing.

The striker wants to get his career back on track in Leipzig, especially with a view to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Hansi Flick was positive about the striker’s change: “I’m very happy for the Bundesliga that Timo Werner is returning,” said the coach of the German national team on Tuesday. “With his qualities, he is an asset to every league.”

In the first two competitive games, it became apparent that RB relied too much on the skills of Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman scored 20 times last season and was recently named Germany’s “Footballer of the Year”. But Nkunku is not a classic centre-forward, he feels more comfortable in the spaces behind him and could ideally support Werner. After the defeat in the Supercup against Bayern (3:5) and the moderate start in Stuttgart (1:1), the news of Werner’s return comes at the right time from Leipzig’s point of view. It was an ideal match for the announcement of another transfer: the much sought-after striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Salzburg will also come to Leipzig. However, only in 2023.





