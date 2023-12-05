Toyota showed in Europe, al Kenshiki Forum 2023 in Brussels, the concept GR FT-Se, i.e. the first electric sports car by Gazoo Racing and evolution of the previous Sports EV concept. It’s part of the next generation of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and is based on a next generation BEV architecture platform which allows the creation of vehicles with very different shapes and sizes, as already seen with the new luxury sedan Lexus LF-ZC.

New 2-seater sports car, successor to the MR2

With the GR FT-Se concept, a battery electric sports vehicle (BEV) two-seater, Toyota presents an exciting vision of high-performance sports cars in the zero-emission era, effectively becoming thesuccessor to the Toyota MR2 mid-engined. This concept embodies the commitment of Toyota Gazoo Racing in the creation of ever better cars, offering a perspective on the evolution of the driver-car relationship.

Toyota GR FT-Se Concept side view

With a sleek and smooth design typical of two-seater sports cars, the GR FT-Se integrates next-generation electric technology into a compact and aerodynamic silhouette. With a wide width of 1.89 m and a height of 1.22 m resulting in a decidedly low profile, the vehicle recalls the classic style of Toyota sports cars of years past. The 20″ wheels are placed at the ends of the bodywork which measures 4.38 m. THE brakes are generously sized with 4-piston calipers at the front and the racing nature of the car is also underlined by the choice of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres in size 265/35 R20. The new generation battery that will arrive in 2026 has a profile of just 10 cm, smaller than the 15 cm of the bZ4X.

New generation cockpit with AI technology

L’new generation cockpit it offers intuitive controls and an engaging experience, with a low profile instrument panel for high visibility, made up of 3 screens, a horizontal one for the instruments and two vertically placed sides that flank the cloche-shaped Alcantara-covered steering wheel. The sports seats are in blue suede and match the color of the innovative knee pads, which protect the rider from displacement due to centrifugal force while driving on the road or track. It could be the first Toyota electric with an optional manual gearbox.

Toyota GR FT-Se Concept interior

The GR FT-Se is designed to grow through software updates from the AI technology called Arenas, becoming a life partner as well as a means of transport. The presentation of the FT-Se, together with the FT-3eunderlines Toyota’s vision for a electrified and intelligent futuregoing beyond the concept of physical transport and embracing new automotive experience values.

Photo Toyota GR FT-Se Concept

Read also:

👉 All the news on Toyota

👉 Electric cars, new Toyota products

👉 New Toyota batteries

👉 Toyota Sport Crossover Concept

👉 Toyota Urban SUV Concept

👉 Toyota Bz Compact

👉 Toyota bZ4X

👉 Video tests of ELECTRIC CARS

👉 CALCULATE electric car CHARGING time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge your electric car

👉 Everything about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electricity cost



👉 ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME CALCULATION

👉 Electric car columns on the motorway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

Testing new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK