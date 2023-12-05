The US State Department announced a reward of up to $7 million for information about the whereabouts of Russian businessman Artem Uss, who was previously detained in Italy, but later returned to Russia. This was reported on Tuesday, December 5th website departments.

U.S. authorities accuse Uss of attempting to evade sanctions and “conspiracy to commit fraud.”

“The Department of State is announcing a reward offer of up to $7 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Russian citizen Artem Aleksandrovich Uss,” the statement said.

The State Department promised to transfer the funds as part of the Transnational Organized Crime Reward Program (TOCRP), reports “Gazeta.Ru”.

On October 19, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced the arrest of Uss in Italy. The US accused him of evading sanctions and money laundering. Uss has not admitted his guilt, and his father called the US charges politicized.

A month later, a court in Milan released Uss from prison under house arrest, as lawyers petitioned for. Later, on March 21, 2023, a court in Italy approved the extradition of Uss to the United States. The next day, the man was able to break the electronic bracelet and escape. The police started looking for him.

On April 4, Uss announced his presence in Russia. He admitted that he was forced to escape from house arrest. The man said that he initially counted on the impartiality of the court, but the Italian justice, in his words, showed “its obvious political bias”, as well as its readiness to “bend under pressure from the US authorities.”