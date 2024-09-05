Stoic Studio and Microsoft have released a new video diary on Towerbornewhich shows in more detail some features of the game such as progression, co-op multiplayer, combat systemexploration and various other details.
As we have seen, Towerborne has gone free-to-play and now has a release date Early Access Release very close, set for September 10 on Steam and later on the Xbox Store, while the final version at this point is expected for 2025.
The move to free-to-play underlines its nature as an essentially live service title, characterized by a persistent and expanding world, in which several players can meet to face together the different challenges that are periodically inserted by the developers.
Between classicism and innovation
Towerborne is a side-scrolling action RPG which has as its main source of inspiration the historical Guardian Heroes by Treasure, but with several particular additions.
It is primarily an experience designed to be enjoyed in cooperative multiplayertaking part in various quests around the game world.
Completing quests and missions grants the possibility of obtaining rewards of different levels, which can be objects, currency or materials that can be useful for crafting and in general thecharacter evolution.
Progression has a significant importance in the game mechanics, also because it can lead to different customizations of your fighter, an element that can have a significant importance in the dynamics of Towerborne, in addition to the possible effects on the combat system.
We also recently saw a new gameplay video from Gamescom for Stoic’s game planned for PC and Xbox.
