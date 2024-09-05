Stoic Studio and Microsoft have released a new video diary on Towerbornewhich shows in more detail some features of the game such as progression, co-op multiplayer, combat systemexploration and various other details.

As we have seen, Towerborne has gone free-to-play and now has a release date Early Access Release very close, set for September 10 on Steam and later on the Xbox Store, while the final version at this point is expected for 2025.

The move to free-to-play underlines its nature as an essentially live service title, characterized by a persistent and expanding world, in which several players can meet to face together the different challenges that are periodically inserted by the developers.