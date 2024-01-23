The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Book3. The reported discount is 14% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price according to Amazon it is €777.73. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Book3, the features
Samsung Galaxy Book3 has a 15.6-inch FullHD display. Under the body you will find an Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, with 8 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The operating system is Windows 11 Home. The sockets are: HDMI, microSD slot, USB-A and USB-C ports.
The battery promises up to 14 hours of use and a charger that guarantees 5.2 hours of video playback in 30 minutes. The speakers are Dolby Atmos. The graphics card is integrated (Intel IRIS Xe), so it is not a gaming computer, but an excellent office and study notebook.
#Samsung #Galaxy #Book3 #sale #alltime #price #Amazon
Leave a Reply