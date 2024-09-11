Days before the transfer market closes, FC Juarez has confirmed an important loss to its squad. It is the Costa Rican defender, Francisco Calvowho will travel to Türkiye to join the Hatayspor starting this season.

Through social media the Braves announced the departure of their captain, “FC Juárez reports the loss of Costa Rican footballer Francisco Calvo, who has been transferred to Hatayspor of Turkey permanently.“, it reads.

According to FC Juárez, this decision was made in compliance with the player’s wishes, who was looking for another opportunity to play in Europe. Thus, the Central American footballer, just a few months after arriving at the club, is leaving to continue his career in the old continent.

On his way through the border, Bald He only played a total of 20 matches, 17 in Liga MXwhere all of them were starters. In addition to 3 more matches in the Leagues Cup, all of this in 2024. In this Apertura 2024 he only played 3 of 6 games, his last appearance with the team was in Matchday 4 against América.

For now FC Juarez has not confirmed whether he will look for a player to take his place. For the moment, Carlos Salcedo and Dieter Villalpando have been considered as the new captains in the last few games.