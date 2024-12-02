The green and white expedition continues in Vitoria waiting for a solution to be able to return to the Andalusian capital



12/02/2024



Updated at 4:30 p.m.





The expedition of Real Betis He is encountering many problems to be able to return from Basque lands to Seville after the disputed match on Monday night against Real Sociedad, which ended with a 2-0 defeat for the Verdiblanco. The group led by Manuel Pellegrini spent the night in San Sebastián after the match and had planned to fly to the Andalusian capital at 10:30 this Monday from Vitoria but a problem on the plane prevented it.

The fact is that the delay caused the flight to be rescheduled until 3:50 p.m. to be able to depart from the capital of Álava to return, but a new setback has meant that the departure of the Betic plane to Seville is not expected until 6:30 p.m.

This circumstance is relevant since the Betis players had planned to exercise at the Luis del Sol sports city as soon as they arrived to recover and begin preparing for this Wednesday’s duel against Sant Andreu in the second round of the Copa del Rey, but they will not be able to do so. that way.