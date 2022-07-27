Hotta Games developers and publisher Level Infinite have announced the release date of Tower of Fantasy. The free-to-play action RPG will be available globally starting from 02:00 Italian on 11 August 2022 for PC, iOS and Android. The preload will be available starting August 9th.

Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play action RPG that winks at anime and manga lovers, set in a vast open world characterized by a sci-fi setting. In some ways it is reminiscent of Genshin Impact, with whom it undoubtedly shares more than one feature, but there are some important differences, such as a greater focus on multiplayer activities and the ability to customize the aesthetics of the characters.

“In Tower of Fantasy the scarcity of resources and the lack of energy forced humanity to leave Earth and migrate to Aida, a prosperous and habitable alien world. There they observed Comet Mara and discovered a powerful energy within it. unknown known as the “Omnium”. They built the Omnium Tower to conquer Mara but, due to the influence of Omnium radiation, they unleashed a catastrophic disaster in their new homeland. “reads the official description.

“Discover a vast alien world, filled with beautiful landscapes and impressive futuristic structures. Wield each character’s unique weapons that provide different play styles as you live out their thrilling stories. Party with friends online and take on new adventures in the shared open world . ”

“Engage in epic battles against enemies of all shapes and sizes as you change weapons and playstyles on the fly to unlock your personal fighting style. Explore and interact with a vibrant living world as you discover your journey through it.”