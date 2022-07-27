At the age of 77, and in the midst of a string of scandals, Vince McMahon said goodbye to WWE. What changes for video games?

Friday night was extremely shocking for WWE fans: Vince McMahon has announced his retirement from all roles in the company. This came as a surprise to everyone, including many behind the scenes like Brock Lesnar who was reportedly left Smackdown hours before the show aired. Eventually, Lesnar made it back in time for the show, but it was a chaotic evening.

Considering that McMahon has run WWE since 1982, all the most important moments in the history of the company have passed through his input. And his farewell did not fail to excite many, as regards the possible changes within the federation, given that the common opinion is that the product has ended up becoming stagnant in recent years.

One aspect of WWE that could see major changes is the next video game. WWE 2K23 has already been confirmed and McMahon’s retirement is unlikely to impact him in any way. However, some details of the game could be very different without Vince driving. Whether it’s a side effect that mirrors changes within WWE, or direct alterations by whoever takes the reins, below we’ll explore the biggest ways this news could affect WWE 2K23.

A different cover athlete –

Cover stars of WWE games have always been something highly anticipated, as they show who WWE has the most confidence in as a commercial face. It is not known when the WWE 2K23 cover athlete will be revealed but speculations are wasting, with Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes among the main suspects among fans. However, a legend like Triple H or The Undertaker is always a possibility. That said, Vince McMahon has often made strange decisions about it in the past. With WWE 2K13 there was a fairly famous incident: Vince and other WWE executives insisted on having Sheamus on the cover, despite the developers’ overwhelming desire to put CM Punk on it. With other people running the company and promoting its stars, these discussions could be very different in the future.

More women on the roster –

One of the biggest complaints on the WWE game roster is the lack of women from previous eras. WWE 2K22, for example, doesn’t include Lita, one of the biggest female stars of the Attitude Era, and many more have been left out of the game. Since Vince McMahon’s retirement is partly due to the investigation into his own inappropriate sexual conduct, it is possible that the barrier to entry for many female stars of the past years will be significantly lowered for the roster of the next game. Fans ofera of the “Divas” of women’s wrestling could be very happy with the results.

Less realism –

The idea of ​​realism in wrestling is still pretty ludicrous but, over the years, WWE video games have increasingly moved towards a realistic simulation of the sport. The point is that many of the most popular games in the series like WWF No Mercy, they had a much more arcade style. With any luck, McMahon’s departure from the product will help everyone get back to that orientation, and that should be a lot of fun for fans.

The return of forbidden words –

One of the most ridiculous rules in Vince’s WWE was the list of words no one was allowed to say. For example, commentators were not allowed to say that a wrestler had been taken to a “hospital” – they had to say “local medical center”. People who watch WWE are not “fans”, but the “WWE Universe”. The chance to compete for a belt was not to be called “title shot” but “championship opportunity”. These were just some of the craziest examples, but it’s easy to predict that commentators will start using that kind of language again now that Vince will no longer be in their ears at every show throughout the show, and the game’s commentary may change to reflect that. appearance.

Non-WWE Moves and Entries –

While it’s unlikely we’ll ever see non-WWE wrestlers in WWE video games, the developers have been treacherously injecting moves and entrances from other athletes for years. If you want to use Kenny Omega’s One Winged Angel, then you’ll find it in WWE 2K22 under “Electric Chair Driver” or, if you want Adam Cole’s entry, it’s under “Thunderous Boom”. This is despite both wrestlers being in AEW. Without Vince’s supervision, it’s possible other easter eggs like these could make their way into the game, to the benefit of fans who like other wrestling companies like Impact, AEW or NJPW.

Written by Ryan Woodrow for GLHF