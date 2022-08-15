Most, if not all, Tower of Fantasy players always want new weapons that are more effective. For this reason, the developers of Hotta Studio wanted to launch an event to celebrate the opening of the gacha servers: Starpath Navigation. Know that it is a limited time eventso you will have to hurry to be able to complete it before it expires.

As this is the first Tower of Fantasy event, it is obviously dedicated to those who are approaching the game for the first time. In fact, it can be unlocked in the first hours of the adventure. How to log in? Simple: after completing the Ecological Station Intruders mission, you will see the icon in the shape of a gift box appear in the upper right corner of the screen, the one that is linked to the rewards to be redeemed. Once you reach that screen, select Newcomer Event and you will find Starpath Navigation. In summary:

Complete the Ecological Station Intruders quest

Select the gift box icon

Tap on Newcomer Event

The Starpath Navigation event is a long list of achievements to achieve that will ensure you accumulate points for what looks like a battle pass. If you decide to focus in advancing in this “pass” you will have access to a lootbox with these items:

5 Gold Nucleus

1 SSR weapon of your choice

5 Proof of Purchase

But to get this lootbox you will have to get the maximum points that can be accumulated, that is 700. The objectives are small but many and involve logging in every day or completing certain quests, so you just have to start the game and accumulate points to easily obtain an SSR weapon of your choice. If you prefer to play with luck, you can take advantage of the reroll. Don’t you know what it is? Here is the guide that explains the practice and what you can achieve.