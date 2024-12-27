There was no earnings season in the US in 2024 that would fail to cause dizziness over the evolution of its technologies. However, the Magnificent Seven They continued without finding a ceiling and their profit prospects for 2025 are also very positive.

Thus, the average profits of firms such as Nvidia or Alphabet will grow by 24%ten points more than the S&P as a whole, and will reach 100,000 million in several cases. Despite the large numbers, appeals to a new technological bubble They still lack rigor. Contrary to what happened at the beginning of this century, the progress of this sector is not based on mere speculation, but on the development of a computer application, artificial intelligenceof still incalculable scope.