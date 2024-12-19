The Tous family has repurchased 25% of the shares of their company, which in 2015 sold to Swiss fund Parners Group to once again control 100% of the firm’s capital. This was reported by the jewelry firm early this Thursday, December 19.

The Partners Group fund entered the capital of the Catalan company, until then exclusively family-owned, in 2015, when it bought 25% of the firm for an amount that, according to some sources, was around 150 million euros and with the aim of promoting its growth and expansion plan.

As reported by the jewelry and accessories company, after the “successful stage of strategic collaboration” with PartnersTous has made the decision to buy back all of the shares to regain full control of its capital and begin a new stage framed in the company’s new strategic plan.

This is how the alliance with Partners worked

On the other hand, he has stated that the termination of the alliance with Partners It occurs once the time frame set by both parties has been exceeded and ends with a stage of “successes”, such as a 75% increase in sales or the notable growth of the online channel, up to representing 23% of turnover.

With this operation, whose price has not been made publicthe Tous family will once again have the entire share capital, maintaining shareholder control of the company, which will continue under the direction of the CEO,

Tous will continue with its strategic plan

The firm will continue to execute its GEM strategic plan, in reference to gems, which are part of Tous’ differentiation in the world of jewelry and which is based on pillars such as international growth, digital drive, innovation and sustainability.

Tous closed 2023 with a net profit of 50 million euros, 40% more than in 2022, and a record turnover of 477 million, 6% more than the previous year.