Two Russian tankers suffered two accidents this Sunday in the Kerch Strait and They spilled oil into sea waters of Azov, where a strong storm broke out, the Ministry for Emergency Situations reported this Sunday. The storm in these waters has resulted in one sailor dying, according to initial investigations.

These are the Bolgoneft 212, which ran aground after suffering damage to the bow and breaking in half, and the Bolgoneft 239, which is adriftaccording to the source on Telegram. Both ships would have suffered irreparable damage that prevents them from sailing and reaching port, and that could cause them to sink in the Azov, which bathes both Russian and Ukrainian territory.

In the first of the freighters there would be 15 crewof which at least 14 have been rescued, the emergency services told the agency RIA Novosti. The deceased sailor worked on this freighter. The second is the ‘Volgoneft 239’, with 14 crew members on board and is currently adrift.

Two tow boats and two Mi-8 helicopters are participating in the rescue operations of both tankers, the second of which would have 14 other sailors on board. The cause of the shipwrecks could have been both the strong gusts of wind in the area and the strong waves, inclement weather that would have caused a navigation error by the crew.

Official sources confirmed that, due to the accident, there has already been a spill of petroleum products in the Azov, under the control of the Russian army since 2022. Both tankers would jointly carry, according to preliminary sources, some 8,000 tons of fuel.

A brigade of specialists has been sent to assess the risk contamination of the area bordering the Crimean peninsula and take the necessary measures to stop the spill