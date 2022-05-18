The tourism sector in Brazil earned BRL 15.4 billion in March – an increase of 43.5% compared to the same month in 2021. The data are from the Tourism Council of FecomercioSP (Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo). read the intact (108 KB).

Despite still being 7.1% below the pre-pandemic level, the area is showing recovery. Two sectors were essential for the advance: 1) accommodation and food (R$ 4.5 billion) and two) air (R$ 4.4 billion).

The airline sector advanced 113.5% in 1 year. In comparison with 2019, however, it fell by 3.8%. According to FecomercioSP, 4 factors contributed to the rise: 1) greater containment of the omicron variant; two) pent-up demand in the pandemic; 3) Carnival days at the beginning of the month and 4) reduction of restrictions and the use of masks. The increase in aviation kerosene also influenced the increase in revenue.

The movement at the airports also made the accommodation and food services advance 57.7%, with revenues of R$ 4.5 billion. Cultural, recreational and sports activities grew by 33.2%, reaching R$1.3 billion.

According to the federation, the same reasons that influenced the rise in the air sector also impacted land transport – which earned R$ 2.7 billion, growing 11.1%. It surpassed by 9.3% the level recorded in March 2019.

Leasing of means of transport, travel agencies, operators and other services advanced 4.5%, with gains of R$ 2.5 billion. Waterway transport earned R$ 41.4 million – a decrease of 1.6% in the annual comparison.

For April, FecomercioSP expects that holidays and Carnival parades will have a positive impact on national tourism. However, there are still “the challenge of mitigating the increase in costs, both to reduce the pass-through to consumers and to maintain profitability”says the federation.

According to Mariana Aldrigui, president of the Tourism Board of FecomercioSP, the economic scenario that is taking shape will imply a drop in the number of people traveling – whether for leisure or business.

“The diversification of the offer of products with lower final costs or with good installment conditions can be an alternative for the agency and operation sector. Short-distance domestic tourism tends to come out stronger”says Aldrigui.

Methodology

FecomercioSP used as a basis information from the Annual Survey of Services and updated data with variations from the Monthly Survey of Services, from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The numbers are updated monthly for inflation.

Activities that are totally or partially linked to the tourism sector were chosen. For activities that have a partial relationship, the federation sought employment data or specific entities. They were not detailed.