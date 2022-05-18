For find their lost dog, two little sisters they launched a very sweet appeal that moved everyone. First they drew their puppy on a piece of paper, hoping that someone could help them find the little dog. And then they also decided to offer one reward of 20 pesosthe equivalent of approximately 1 euro.

The dog got lost a San Nicolàs de los Garza, a municipality in the state of Nuevo León, Mexico. Mom was on her way to a supermarket in the Arboledas de Santo Domingo colony and didn’t notice that the dog sneaked out of the house behind her.

By the time she realized what was happening it was too late. The dog had completely lost track of her. And now the two human little sisters aged 6 and 7 who love him more than anything else are desperately looking for him. For this reason, they put up advertisements around the city.

We are looking for our little dog, reward of 20 pesos.

This is the sentence that accompanies, in a simple white sheet of paper, the drawing made by the two of the little ones of the puppy with black ears and a black spot on the right eye. Probably it was her mother who advised them to write the note, with an uncertain hand, the hand of two little girls who hope to hug the dog again.

The two girls manage to find the lost dog shortly after

Thankfully this is a happy ending story. Thanks to the flyers left around the city and the posts that appeared on the social networks suffered and shared by many people who wanted to help the two little sisters, the dog has returned home. He has only been away for a few hours and is fine.

To all those who shared the puppy picture, Thank you very much !!!! It is already with its owners.