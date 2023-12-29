The city of Lorca received a total of 75,911 visitors in 2023, 25% more than in 2022. This was revealed this Friday by the Councilor for Tourism, Santiago Parra, who assured that 96% of the pre-pandemic data has been recovered and it has been taken as Reference is made to the year 2019, which was “spectacular” on a tourist level.

The councilor specified that the number of people who have attended the municipality's three tourist information centers has been counted: the castle, the visitor center and the tourist office, where 15,025 more tourists were counted than last year.

The castle, the main hallmark of the city, was the most visited monument, followed by the embroidery museums of the White and Blue passes. Guided tours and free tours were also highly sought after by tourists.

Regarding origin, 37% of the visitors were national and 18% were foreigners, especially from the United Kingdom. Among the nationals, those from Murcia stand out, accounting for 17%.

The mayor highlighted that national tourism has experienced a growth of 33%, with 1,746 more visitors. People from Madrid were the ones who visited the city the most, followed by people from Alicante, Almeria, Barcelona, ​​Malaga and Valencia.

Foreign tourism grew by 20%, with 2,300 more people than in 2022 and the main motivation to visit Lorca was cultural, followed by routes and excursions in contact with nature.

Parra announced that the opening of the Guevara palace will increase the tourist attraction of the city in 2024 and predicted that it could become the most visited monument. The 17th century building and the Lorca baroque in general will be Lorca's main bets at the international tourism fair Fitur 2024.