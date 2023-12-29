Formula 1, like the rest of the world, looks back at the end of the year. F1 considers these to be the highlights.

The season has of course been over for a while and the champion has long been known, but Formula 1 cannot lag behind with a look back on the past season. Here you can read what they consider to be the highlights.

Max Verstappen wins his third world title!

They themselves mention Max last, because they continue the season chronologically. However, we are chauvinistic and simply start with Verstappen as the first point. The story of the season is of course Max Verstappen. He broke one record after another and won his third world title. If he wasn't an F1 legend yet, he is now.

With three championships to his name, he is equal with Ayrton Senna, Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda and father-in-law Nelson Piquet. Since Max is only 26, he has time to catch up with other legends.

Alonso and Aston Martin

Chronologically then. F1 calls the start of the season of Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin as a highlight. The old fox took a podium spot six times in the first eight races. So he hasn't forgotten it yet. Aston Martin's car had made a big leap compared to the previous season.

Alonso had made a good switch from Alpine to Aston Martin, he even had a chance of winning in Monaco if the strategy had been better when it started to rain. As the season progressed, however, it became apparent that Aston Martin was unable to make the improvements to the AMR23 during the season that other teams were able to achieve with their cars.

Reality check for Mercedes in Bahrain

While Mercedes has won a lot and often in recent years, the Bahrain Grand Prix was the reality check of this season. While the W13 did not deliver what the car was supposed to bring in 2022, the revised W14 is unfortunately not a champion car either.

After the race in Bahrain, the team was behind Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin in the pecking order and Toto Wolff's team changed course. However, Mercedes remained searching for the rest of the season. Although Lewis Hamilton has full confidence in next season. We are curious!

Sergio Perez forgets qualifying

Max Verstappen's teammate is the only hope for excitement in the season. After all, he drives the same car as Max. But Sergio Perez is losing the ability to drive a decent qualifying after his sprint victory in Baku and his battle with Verstappen in Miami.

After that, Perez's performance deteriorated considerably, although his father remained convinced that he could become world champion. For now, Checo's credo for 2024 is: arrange your Saturdays. We don't say that, Christian Horner says that, so we would put in a lot of effort.

Phenomenal rise McLaren

While Aston Martin was the surprise at the start of the season, McLaren is the emerging team during the year. The upgrade that the car received in Austria and paid off for the first time at Silverstone helped Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to the podium many times.

Daniel Ricciardo

The aforementioned Oscar Piastri pushed Ricciardo out of his seat at McLaren. The Honey Badger then returned to Red Bull as a reserve driver. There he impressed in the RB19 during test kilometers, but the seats had already been divided there.

The other Dutchman, Nyck de Vries, did not have a good season. He started at AlphaTauri but was unable to make any progress. With Ricciardo's performance on the test track, Nyck was removed and Daniel was allowed to sit in his seat. Unfortunately, things went wrong quite quickly in Zandvoort where he broke his hand and was off again for five races.

Ricciardo returned to racing from Austin and achieved AlphaTauri's highest finish of the year: a P7 in Mexico.

Hassle at Alpine

First it was Laurent Rossi, who was moved to a 'special projects' role, with Philippe Krief replacing him as CEO of the Alpine brand.

Then came the news ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix that team boss Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane would be leaving at the end of that weekend. Pat Fry would also leave the team to join Williams as Chief Technical Officer, while Bruno Famin took over as interim team principal.

And that wasn't all. Director of Racing Expansion Projects Davide Brivio also left in December after three years with the team.

But while there has been turmoil within the team itself, there has also been an influx of star investors, including Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, NFL star Patrick Mahomes, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and golf star Rory McIlroy – and many more.

Ten wins in a row

There's Max Verstappen again! Perhaps one of the defining images of the year is that of now three-time world champion Max Verstappen holding both hands aloft, ten fingers in the air, after breaking the record for most consecutive victories with victory in Monza.

The only reason he got stuck at ten is because of F1's next highlight about F1.

Sainz wins in Singapore

The only race that Red Bull Racing did not manage to win this season was the race in Singapore. That went to Carlos Sainz. That alone is a highlight for Formula 1 itself.

Vegas

Well, then the last highlight of Formula 1 itself, the arrival in Las Vegas. The show, the location, everything if it is up to the organizers themselves.

Celebrities all over the place, but the drivers were also in top form. There is still plenty of Formula 1 history to be written at this circuit and in this city, but it certainly started with a bang.

So far the highlights of the Formula 1 season according to Formula 1 itself. What was your highlight of last season in the premier class?

