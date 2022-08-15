The Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), reported that for the national holidays they estimate an arrival of visitors of more than two million domestic tourists that they arrive in the country, leaving a spill economy of 29 thousand 628 million pesos.

For its part, Miguel Torruco Marquesowner of the Secretary of Tourism informed through a press release that it will be this long weekend that includes Friday 16 to Sunday 18 September next, hopefully there will be one 2.1 percent decrease of hotel occupancy in comparison to the figures reported in 2019.

“A hotel occupancy of 51.6 percent is expected nationwide, this is only 2.1 percentage points less compared to the same ‘bridge’ of 2019, where 53.7 percent of general occupancy was registered,” the official added.

The arrival of one million 12 thousand tourists to hotels is estimated, which has been compared during the same period of 2019, represents a 97.3 percent recovery in the arrival of tourists, which translates into a lack of 28 thousand tourists to reach the levels recorded in 2019, which is equivalent to 2.7 percent less.

the owner of the sector, He pointed out that of the total number of estimated tourists who arrive at the hotel, about 790,000 will be nationals, that is, the 78.1 percent of the total and 21.9 percent international.

Additionally, he commented that in this period it is expected that a million 216 thousand tourists more nationals, stay in another form of lodging such as visiting family and friends, as well as in second homes; and it is also estimated that 132 thousand touristsboth nationals and foreigners, stay in shared economy accommodation.

On the subject of economic spilla, the head of the Sectur reported that it is expected that for lodging it will be 2 thousand 698 million pesoswhich together with other tourist services will reach a total consumption of tourist services of 29 thousand 628 million pesos.

Likewise, he pointed out the estimates in percentage of occupation that the 12 selected centers will reach will be;

Acapulco 73.1 percent

Mexico City 72.2 percent

Puebla 70.4 percent

Cancun 69.8 percent

Queretaro 66.5 percent

Puerto Vallarta 64.8 percent

Los Cabos 62.4 percent

Aguascalientes 62.1

San Miguel de Allende 59.3 percent

Villahermosa 51.2 percent

San Cristobal de las Casas 42.9 percent

Tuxtla Gutierrez 42.7 percent

Finally, Sectur reported that these destinations together represent the 42.5 percent of the total number of rooms in the monitored centers in the DataTur system.