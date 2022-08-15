It is the 174th day of the war in Ukraine. A joint statement by the EU and 42 countries called on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. The UN has warned that attacks on the plant risk a potential radiation leak.

Ukrainian artillery would have centered the headquarters of the Russian mercenary group of the Wagner battalion in Popasna, in the self-proclaimed republic of Lugansk in the Donbass controlled by Russian forces.

Ukraine says Russian forces are evacuating to the left bank of the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region after Ukrainian attacks made a third key bridge in the area impassable.

Meanwhile, heavy Russian shelling along the southern front line over the weekend resulted in casualties and infrastructure damage in Mykolaiv, Nikopol, Marhanets and Enerhodar.

A merchant ship carrying 23,000 tons of grain is ready to sail from Ukraine to Ethiopia, Ukrainian officials said Sunday. The UN says the “ripple effect” of the war in Ukraine threatens to aggravate a food crisis triggered by the conflict and drought in the East African country.

00.31 – Mayor Kharkiv: city under attack by Russian artillery

Russian forces started a bombing raid on the city of Kharkiv at dawn today. The mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov reports on Telegram, without adding details on any victims.

00.01 – Moscow: dialogue on Aiea visit to Zaporizhzhia is underway

The International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) is discussing the “technical details” of an inspection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with Russia and Ukraine. This was stated, according to the Tass agency, by the permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanski. “According to the information in my possession, the technical details are being discussed with both the Russian and Ukrainian sides,” said the diplomat. A few hours earlier news had come from Moscow of a phone call between the Russian Defense Minister, Serghei Shoigu, and the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, regarding the “safe operation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant”. “There is no difficulty of any kind on our part,” said Polyansky, “we have been, from the very beginning, very much in favor of such a visit.” “I know that certain problems have been created on the Ukrainian side for this visit, as it was on the first occasion,” added the diplomat.

