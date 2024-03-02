Dwell over ten million overnight stays from almost six million guests. Three new hotels, the average bed occupancy in the total of 281 hotels as of the reporting date increased by 5.3 percent to 44.3 compared to the previous year, room occupancy at a good 63 percent: the tourism figures for 2023 are very likely to give the industry reason to be happy. Frankfurt's mayor Mike Josef (SPD) and Thomas Feda, head of the city's Tourism and Congress GmbH (TCF), have already expressed their joy when evaluating the guest and overnight stay statistics presented on Friday. The tourism industry has recovered significantly after the pandemic, said Josef.

Jacqueline Vogt Head of the Rhine-Main editorial team of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The comparison period for the assessment of tourism is the pre-pandemic years 2018 and 2019. In 2018, the mark of ten million overnight stays in Frankfurt was exceeded for the first time. For a long time, city and state politicians had previously declared this brand to be a factor with which Frankfurt and its surrounding area and all of Hesse would move into new spheres not only of popularity, but also of the associated effects, including economic ones. The Corona crisis cast a shadow over all hopes, but now the situation seems to be clearing up.

Lots of tourists from UK and USA

According to the analysis by the Tourism and Congress Society, the increase in visitors and overnight stays counted in 2023 compared to the previous year is 20.3 and 25.8 percent – the second strongest result of all time. The internal market contributed a large part to this; the proportion of overnight guests from within Germany was almost 65 percent at 3,867,859 people. With an increase of 4.5 percent compared to 2019, this is not only a value above the level before the pandemic, but also “a new record result for domestic visitors,” said Thomas Feda. The result shows “that we are on the right track with our strategy and investments in the tourism location,” added Josef.

According to statistics, significantly more travelers from foreign source markets also arrived in Frankfurt in 2023 than in the previous year. 4,013,371 overnight stays were registered, an increase of 26 percent, and 2,103,792 guests, an increase of 31.7 percent. However: Compared to the level before the pandemic, there is still a decrease of 15 percent in overnight stays.

The share of the total overnight stay volume was 35.2 percent for guests from abroad. Most overnight stays by travelers from other European countries were booked by tourists from Great Britain. The United States dominated overnight stays by overseas tourists. Strong growth is expected in the coming years from the once very strong Asian source markets, as Feda explained.







You have to pour a little water into the wine when looking at the hotel market in Frankfurt, which is flourishing again, but has changed compared to 2019: 30 hotels have since given up, including mainly small businesses, like the head of the tourism company said.