16 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted two homes and a tent for displaced people in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

Dozens of Palestinians were also injured in a bombing that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

In Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were killed in raids targeting homes in the camp, and others were injured by Israeli bombing while they were searching for food in agricultural lands north of Beit Hanoun.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli aircraft bombed a gathering of residents east of Khan Yunis, a house and a civilian car in Rafah, wounding dozens.

The Hamas Ministry of Health announced the death of a baby girl as a result of dehydration and malnutrition.