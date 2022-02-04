Tourism “Biblical Paradise” opened at great cost in the midst of the hottest boom of 1989 – Nostalgic images look like a drug that will never return

Opened in 1989, Oulu’s Eden closed, and there is no successor yet. Jaana Järvinen, who has worked at the spa since the beginning, remembers the charm of the early years with her palms and parrots.

Oulun Eden stands quietly in a handsome location at the end of the sandy beach of Nallikari. The pools emptied under Christmas, and the successor to one of Finland’s most famous spas is not yet known.

The tag is on the door and a big question mark rumbles above the property. A site requiring overhaul is a challenging deal, especially as the rise of all spa tourism to its feet after a pandemic is still a mystery.