Saturday, February 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tourism “Biblical Paradise” opened at great cost in the midst of the hottest boom of 1989 – Nostalgic images look like a drug that will never return

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 4, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Opened in 1989, Oulu’s Eden closed, and there is no successor yet. Jaana Järvinen, who has worked at the spa since the beginning, remembers the charm of the early years with her palms and parrots.

Oulun Eden stands quietly in a handsome location at the end of the sandy beach of Nallikari. The pools emptied under Christmas, and the successor to one of Finland’s most famous spas is not yet known.

The tag is on the door and a big question mark rumbles above the property. A site requiring overhaul is a challenging deal, especially as the rise of all spa tourism to its feet after a pandemic is still a mystery.

#Tourism #Biblical #Paradise #opened #great #cost #midst #hottest #boom #Nostalgic #images #drug #return

See also  Day trip An oasis of winter sports hides in the old manor environment of Espoo
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Farewell to Bill Fitch: He led Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics to the title in 1981

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.