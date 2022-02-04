Bill Fitch, former coach and executive in the NBA, champion with Boston, died at the age of 89. Twice named NBA Coach of the Year, Fitch passed away in Lake Conroe, Texas, surrounded by family. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Fitch coached for 25 seasons in the NBA, his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1970. He was Larry Bird’s first professional coach with Boston, later won a title with the Celtics in 1981 and led Houston, New Jersey and Los Angeles Clippers before retiring in 1998. He inducted into the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.